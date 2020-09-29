Ashlee & Jessica Simpson Pose With Their Daughters & Mom For 3 Generations Photo In Matching Outfits

What a gorgeous family! As Ashlee Simpson is about to welcome her third child, she posed with sister Jessica, their daughters and their mom for a gorgeous portrait.

The Simpson family is soon to be adding one more baby to the mix, as Ashlee Simpson awaits the birth of her baby boy with husband Evan Ross, 32. The 35-year-old singer recently had a baby shower thrown in her honor by sister Jessica Simpson, 40, and their mom Tina, 60. All of the ladies in the in the Simpson fam got together for the most beautiful portrait showing Tina, her two daughters, and all three of her granddaughters. You can see the photos here.

Jessica’s eight-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson held her one-and-a-half-year-old sister Birdie Mae in her arms — which is no small feat as the nearly 11 pound newborn already looks like she’s about three! — as Ashlee and Evan’s five-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross stood between her mom and her aunt Jess. Jagger had the most excited smile on her face, as if she’s totally looking forward to finally becoming a big sister! She even playfully grabbed Jess and Ashlee’s skirts to put around her.

All of the women and girls looked so fashionable for the shoot in autumnal colored floral prints. New mom to be Ashlee wore a figure hugging white dress with orange, yellow and brown flowers on it. The frock featured a long skirt, wide sleeves at the wrist and a high neckline. Ashlee kept her blonde hair simple, wearing it pulled back and letting two graceful tendrils fall next to her face.

Jessica flaunted her 100 pound weight loss after having Birdie Mae in 2019, with a belted brown sleeveless sun dress. It accentuated her tiny waist, and featured purple, orange and white floral patterns. The three-tiered boho-style skirt had a flirty look, and accessory queen Jess topped it off with a stylish brown hat. The two sisters posed together for a lovely portrait.

Even Jess’s daughters were style queens, with Maxi wearing a leopard print short sleeved dress with a flouncy three-layer skirt. She’s already taking footwear lessons from her mom, wearing strappy gladiator-like sandals with silver studs across them. Birdie Mae looked angelic in her sister’s arms, wearing a stylish white dress. Their grandma Tina kept things autumnal in a khaki tunic top and pants.

Ash made sure to have a portrait taken with both of her kids. Son Bronx Wentz, 11, by ex-husband Pete Wentz, 41, looked so grown up sitting next to his mom in a white shirt and black shorts while placing a hand on his mom’s pregnant belly. Jagger did the same, cuddled up against Ash with one of her hands helping cradle her future baby brother. Ashlee wrote in the caption, “I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!”

Ashlee announced on Apr. 30, 2020 that she and Evan were expecting their second child together. They each shared a picture of a positive pregnancy test to their respective Instagram accounts. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” Ash captioned her post, while Evan wrote, “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.” The couple tied the knot in Aug. 2014 in a bohemian-themed ceremony at Evan’s mom, singing icon Diana Ross‘ estate in Greenwich, CT.