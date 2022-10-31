‘The View’ Hosts Channel ‘Sex & The City’, ‘Bridgerton’ & More Classic Shows For Halloween

The women from The View are no strangers to taking on scary “Hot Topics” at the table every day, but they didn’t hold back from celebrating Halloween. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro all coordinated as characters from classic TV shows, including Sex And The City, Schitt’s Creek, Married With Children and more. The women all looked absolutely fabulous in their costumes for the spooky season celebration.

The women began the show with a sketch inspired by 1960s sitcoms, where all were arriving to Joy’s house for dinner, where hijinks ensue! As the ladies sit in front of the TV, they tune in to watch Whoopi as Rod Sterling on The Twilight Zone, who announces that the women are all dressing as TV characters for Halloween, on Monday, October 31. The black-and-white sketch was a total throwback to anyone who grew up on the TV classics. After the sketch, the women were cut into the opening credits for the shows that their characters were taken from, which were shared on the show’s Twitter.

While she was shown last, Whoopi had an incredibly powerful costume, dressed as one of the women in Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale for her costume. She had a powerful pro-choice message printed on the back of the classic red robe, shown before she entered the set. ” My body, my choice. My life, my choice. Not yours,” the costume said.

With Alyssa’s first Halloween on the show, she paid tribute to one of her favorite TV shows Sex And The City, and she said that Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is one of her favorite characters of all time. She stunned in a pink dress with a curly blonde wig. “When Sex and the City first premiered, I was actually not allowed to watch it, but I’d sneak to my best friend’s house and watch it,” she said. “I was always a Carrie. I wanted to be her: the style, the fashion, the whole thing.” She later changed into Carrie’s wedding dress later in the show.

Sunny wore an elegant gown and a large wig, fit for royalty. She revealed that she wanted to pay tribute to the historical figure that Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton was based on, and Golda Rosheuvel even sent her a special video message. “I love Bridgerton. I love the Duke especially, and the Queen’s character. She’s actually based on a historically-accurate figure, Queen Charlotte, who was biracial, and I just thought, what better way to pay homage to that queen than to try to duplicate it?” she said. Sunny had some costume changes during the show, giving different royal looks.

Sara did her best Catherine O’Hara impression, dressed as the actress’s character Moira Rose on the show. She rocked a black wig and sported a leather catsuit. While she did the accent in the sketch, Sara promised not to do it the whole show, but she admitted to being a huge fan of the show “Catherine O’Hara’s a comedic genius,” she said. Sara also had some outfit changes, inspired by Moira’s different outfits.

Joy went for an older sitcom, as Peggy Bundy from Married With Children. She rocked a huge wig (which she said was part of why she wanted to wear the costume), and a pair of leggings and a pink top. “I like the wig. She also was opinionated, outspoken. She was brutally honest. She spoke her mind. I admire that in any woman,” she said.

Ana dressed as the iconic singer Charo, who famously sang the theme for The Love Boat, and she cited the classic show as inspiring for her as a young girl, but she was interrupted by a surprise appearance from Charo herself! “Imagine being a little immigrant girl, who comes here and gets to see a Hispanic woman on TV with an accent,” she said.

The women were also joined by Randall Park and Aubrey Plaza to celebrate Halloween. In reference to his recent Blockbuster TV show, Randall dressed as his character, who’s a manager at the video store chain. The actress, who’s no stranger to horror after starring in the 2019 Child’s Play remake looked amazing in a sexy witch costume. When Aubrey joined the ladies, she jokingly called out for Joy for her recent claims that she’s had sex with ghosts on the show. “I have a score to settle with you,” Aubrey said, as she pointed at Joy. “You had sex with my ghost, and that was my ghost!”

Before their costumes, the ladies have already been getting into the Halloween spirit with some spooky hot topic discussions earlier this month. During a chat about ghosts, Joy let a terrifying secret slip. “I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant,” she joked.

The costumes were very different from their looks from last year, where all the ladies paid tribute to some of their favorite musicals of all time. They had a full-blown “Viewsical,” complete with their own opening number, which interpolated parts from so many classic showtunes. Whoopi went the most over-the-top with a full-blown Audrey II outfit from Little Shop of Horrors, but her co-stars went for more screen-oriented movie musicals. Joy went as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The other ladies took inspiration from major actresses who starred in musicals, like Ana as Eva Peron from Evita (who was played by Madonna), Sara as Nicole Kidman’s character from Moulin Rouge, and Sunny taking page from Beyonce’s book as Dreamgirls’ Deena Jones.

The women on The View do tend to pick a theme and stick with it! Back in 2019, the ladies all took inspiration from classic Stephen King books and movies and had some really scary costumes! The show featured Whoopi as the Pet Sematary cat Church, Sunny as the terrifying clown Pennywise from It, and Joy teamed up with ex-host Meghan McCain to be the Grady Twins from The Shining. Former host Abby Huntsman dressed as Carrie from the novel of the same name.

The year before that, the women were a little less cohesive, with the theme being strong women. As the ladies chose their own costumes, it was a unique chance to see each of the co-hosts own personalities. Whoopi went as Vampirina from the children’s cartoon, while Sunny celebrated Black Panther’s Okoye (has anyone asked if she’s seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet?), and Joy got creative as the “Midterm-inator,” which was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous Terminator. The show’s co-hosts Abby and Meghan, who have since left the program, went as Lady Gaga (in three different outfits inspired by the “Poker Face” singer), and Elsa from Frozen, respectively.