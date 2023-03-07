‘HIMYF’ & ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Collide With Epic Flashback Scene: How It All Happened

The 'How I Met Your Father' showrunners explained how they got Hilary Duff onboard to use old 'Lizzie McGuire' footage in the Hulu show.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 7, 2023 11:45AM EST
Hilary Duff
View gallery
How I Met Your Father -- “FOMO” - Episode 102 -- Determined to try and live in the moment, Sophie and the gang head to an exclusive new club for a wild night out. Valentina has doubts about her relationship with Charlie. Sid pushes Jesse to be open to love. Ellen tries her luck with women at the club. Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Sid (Suraj Sharma), and Ellen (Tien Tran), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)
How I Met Your Father -- “Pilot” - Episode 101 -- After a slew of let-down Tinder dates, Sophie meets the seemingly perfect guy. Meanwhile, her roommate, Valentina, returns home from London Fashion Week with a sexy souvenir. An Uber-related phone mishap leads them to an eclectic new group of friends. Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse (Chris Lowell), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)
How I Met Your Father -- “Pilot” - Episode 101 -- After a slew of let-down Tinder dates, Sophie meets the seemingly perfect guy. Meanwhile, her roommate, Valentina, returns home from London Fashion Week with a sexy souvenir. An Uber-related phone mishap leads them to an eclectic new group of friends. Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Sophie (Hilary Duff), and Valentina (Francia Raisa), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Hilary Duff‘s two worlds collided in the March 7 episode How I Met Your Father, which featured a callback to her days on Lizzie McGuire. During the episode, Hilary’s Sophie recalls her worst Valentine’s Day experience, which turns out to be from the beloved Disney Channel show, as footage plays of Hilary’s Lizzie flirting on the phone with her boyfriend Ronnie, in the Lizzie McGuire episode “First Kiss.”

Sadly, the Lizzie McGuire flashback was short-lived, since Sophie’s friends stop her from continuing the story. The brief glimpse at Hilary’s days on Lizzie McGuire was such a welcome surprise for fans, since the planned reboot was scrapped by Disney+.

So, are you wondering how that Lizzie McGuire cameo scene cameo to be? HIMYF executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly the episode’s writer, Amy-Jo Perry, came up with the idea, and they immediately reached out to Hilary about it.

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

“We all loved it, but the first thing we had to do was immediately fire off a text to Hilary and be like, ‘How do you feel about this?’ ” Elizabeth said. “And she’s the best — if she thinks it’s funny, she totally is on board. It took her all of 10 seconds to be like, ‘Yes, obviously, we have to do that,’ ” she added.

Isaac revealed to EW that they didn’t have to get permission to use the Lizzie McGuire footage “because Lizzie was a Disney Channel show and we work for Walt Disney Television, so it’s all the same big corporate umbrella. That makes it all very, very seamless.”

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

As for the Lizzie McGuire reboot that never happened, Elizabeth said that the cameo scene in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series gave fans “a tiny taste of what they didn’t get with that reboot.” She added, “We just try and give everybody every experience they can ever dream of. That was really fun to do.”

Lizzie McGuire aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004 and also spawned the 2003 theatrical film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. A reboot series was in the works on Disney+ back in 2020, starring Hilary and the original cast. Two episodes were filmed, before the project was scrapped when Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad