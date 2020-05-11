Hilary Duff, Lalaine & More ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Castmates Reunite For Table Read Of Iconic Episode

The entire ‘Lizzie McGuire’ came together for one epic reunion. Hilary Duff, Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, and more united for a virtual table read of one of the show’s best episodes.

The Lizzie McGuire cast just gave us the best quarantine gift. The Lizzie McGuire revival is in limbo, so Hilary Duff and the cast knew we needed some Lizzie goodness right now. Beloved cast members Hilary, Lalaine (Miranda), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Davida Williams (Claire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders), and Kyle Downs (Larry Tudgeman) reunited for a virtual table read of the season 1 episode titled “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.” Kyle read the lines of David Carradine, and the cast was also joined by writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and former writer and father of Jake, Bob Thomas, who narrated the table read. The table read was posted on Instagram.

Even though Matt McGuire was a total pest on the show, you can thank Jake for making this reunion happen. “I got the most amazing phone call last week from Jake Thomas,” Hilary explained before the table read. “I thought, there’s no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone stuck at home.” You got that right, Hilary!

The reunion just so happened to fall on the 18th anniversary of the “Between a Rock and a Bra Place” episode. Never forget when Lizzie told her mom, “I. WANT. A. BRA!” What an iconic television moment. Even though Ethan Craft wasn’t in this specific episode, we still missed Clayton Snyder!

This virtual table read only increases our need for the Lizzie McGuire revival. The Disney+ revival started production in Oct. 2019 and was going to focus on Lizzie turning 30. However, production halted in Jan. 2020 when original creator Terri Minsky left as showrunner following creative differences with Disney. In Feb. 2020, Hilary opened up on Instagram about the revival and asked Disney to move it to Hulu.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating,” Hilary wrote. “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”