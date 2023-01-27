Hilary Duff Says She’s ‘Optimistic’ Another ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Could Happen After Canceled Reboot

This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff appeared on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed she’s not giving up on a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot. The early 2000s hit show had a reboot in the works in 2020, but it was later scrapped after Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.

“Disney+ was very new,” Hilary told host Andy Cohen, on WWHL as she explained what had initially happened with the first reboot. “And I think they were figuring out their …” she said, trailing off, before adding, “And we were figuring out our …” She was obviously being careful about what she said, but she did say she’s “optimistic” about another reboot happening in the future.

Lizzie McGuire premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001 and ran for two seasons before ending in 2004. The show, however, also spawned a 2003 theatrical film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And while there had been discussions about potential spinoffs over the years, it wasn’t until 2019 that a sequel series starring Hilary and the original cast was confirmed with Disney+. Two episodes were filmed, but as Hilary said, her and the network’s visions for Lizzie didn’t align, so the project was later scrapped.

“I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now,” Hilary said during a May 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her.”

Fortunately, now that some time has passed, Hilary seems to be hinting that she and Disney are getting closer to reviving Lizzie McGuire. Sing to us, Paolo!