‘The Bachelor’: Greer’s Fate After COVID Is Revealed As Zach Picks His Final 4

Seven women remained on the March 6 episode of The Bachelor, but with Greer Blitzer still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, only six of them had dates with Zach Shallcross this week. It started out with Kaity Biggar‘s one-on-one, making her the first woman to have a second solo date this season. Zach and Kaity furthered their connection and she opened up to him about not having her father in her life, and then also feeling abandoned by the man who had become her father figure. Zach gave Kaity the rose at the end of their one-on-one, confirming that he was ready to meet her family at next week’s hometown dates.

The ladies chosen for the group date were Gabi Elnicki, Charity Lawson, Ariel Frankel and Kat Izzo. Kat was particularly upset at not getting chosen for the final one-on-one before hometowns, and her emotions started coming out. The group date, in general, was extremely emotional, as the ladies and Zach visited a mentalist, who brought out some of their biggest fears. During her time with the mentalist, Kat admitted that there were times when she questioned whether or not she wanted to continue on her journey with Zach. She did admit that she thought she was the right woman for Zach, but it was clear that there were doubts creeping in.

At the after party, the women each got to talk privately with Zach and share even more. Gabi opened up about having ADHD, while Charity assured Zach that she fully trusted him, despite being cheated on in the past. Meanwhile, Ariel let Zach know that she felt she could put her walls down with him, which has always been hard for her to do. Kat knew her conversation with Zach at the after party was important, and she left their talk feeling much better about their relationship than she did earlier in the day.

Before Brooklyn Willie’s one-on-one date, Greer got to finally see Zach since her COVID quarantine was up. Greer was hopeful that there would still be a connection between her and Zach, despite the fact that they hadn’t seen each other in person for almost three weeks (before Greer got COVID, Zach was in quarantine after testing positive himself). Greer told Zach that she still felt strong enough in their relationship to introduce him to her family on a hometown date. Unfortunately, he wasn’t quite there.

“It’s literally days away,” Zach admitted. “I have to do everything that feels right. Day one to now, I’m just following my gut and my heart. And to give a hometown rose, I need to feel 100 percent confident that I can see a future and I don’t feel that. I would never want to string you along. I just want to let you know how I feel about this, and I’m sorry.” Greer broke down in tears, but told Zach that she understood where he was coming from. “I respect it,” she shared. “Time really is of the essence and we haven’t had much of it and I have to accept that. I really appreciate you being so honest and transparent with me.”

She wasn’t the only one who had to face rejection, though. Zach and Brooklyn had a great time during their one-on-one date, but at the dinner portion, he realized there wasn’t a future between them. Brooklyn opened up about how close she is with her mom and grandfather, who raised her since her biological father wasn’t in her life. She admitted that it’s been hard for her to introduce someone to her family since she was with her abusive ex. Although she assured Zach that she was ready to bring him home, he wasn’t ready to take that step because he wasn’t as confident in their future and didn’t want to meet the people who were so important to her when he had doubts.

“I know it’s a strong connection with you and hearing you talk about your grandfather and how your mother and grandfather raised you and made you into the woman that you are and they know the love you do deserve and you deserve it and should have it,” Zach said. “But this entire week, I haven’t been able to figure it out, but there’s been a block or something that just hasn’t clicked. I’ve had the biggest struggle today trying to figure out why it’s not clicking. I would never want something to be forced or to ever mislead you in any way. It’s not fair to you to have me be not fully confident and not fully sure going into meeting your family. This is hard, but I want you to know that you do deserve the love I can’t give you.” Zach and Brooklyn were both in tears as they said their goodbyes.”

Going into the rose ceremony, Kaity already had her rose from the one-on-one date, while Gabi had one from the group date. Zach gave the next rose to Ariel, and the final rose to Charity, which meant that Kat was sent home, as well. “You and I had the best, strongest connection. I felt like it was incredible in the Bahamas [on our one-on-one],” Zach explained to Kat. “But over the past couple of weeks, it changed. I couldn’t see a confident future in us. I tried any way I could to make sense of it. It’s nothing you did. I had to look at every single thing and just go where I had that feeling in my stomach.” Zach got emotional after saying goodbye, and Kat cried in the car on her way out.