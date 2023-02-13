Brooklyn Willie: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Who Called Out Christina

Brooklyn Willie is one of the women hoping to fall in love with Zach Shallcross on ‘The Bachelor.’

Brooklyn called out Christina Mandrell for talking about her one-on-one date nonstop during the Feb. 6 episode.

Brooklyn is 25 years old and comes from Oklahoma.

Before Christina Mandrell was eliminated on the Feb. 6 episode of The Bachelor, she rubbed many of the women in the house the wrong way by continuously talking about her one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. During the week 3 group date, Brooklyn Willie got so fed up with Christina that she called her out in front of everyone else there. “Have you ever considered literally just shutting the f*** up?!” Brooklyn asked Christina, a quote that went viral on Twitter as the episode aired.

Now, Christina has been sent home, but Brooklyn is one of the 14 women remaining in the quest to fall in love with Zach. Her journey will continue in the Bahamas on the Feb. 13 episode of the show. Learn more about Brooklyn below:

1. Brooklyn Is A Rodeo Racer

Brooklyn is a country girl who is not afraid to get down and dirty! In fact, her dream is to become a professional rodeo racer and horse trainer. During one of the cocktail parties on this season of The Bachelor, Brooklyn pulled Zach aside and showed him how to use a lasso. She explained to him that riding horses and practicing her rodeo skills is something she does every single day. Brooklyn was just 13 years old when she first discovered her passion for horse barrel racing, according to her ABC bio.

2. Brooklyn Is A College Graduate

While pursuing her education, Brooklyn was able to also pursue her passion for animals. She studied Animal Sciences at Oklahoma State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2020, according to her LinkedIn. She finished her education in Dec. 2020, writing on Instagram, “DONE! Although we didn’t get a graduation, I am beyond thankful for my time at OSU and all the friends and opportunities along the way.”

3. What Is Brooklyn’s Job?

While pursuing her career as a rodeo girl, Brooklyn’s day job is as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice. “She custom designs teeth for life-changing dental procedures,” her ABC bio reveals.

4. Where Does Brooklyn Live?

Brooklyn is from Stillwater, Oklahoma, but her Instagram bio appears to reveal that she currently resides in Texas. She has both Texas and Oklahoma listen in her bio.

5. What Is Brooklyn Willie’s Instagram?

Brooklyn is active on her Instagram page, @BrooklynWillie. While she often posts photos of fun activities with her friends, she also shares some horse riding and rodeo pics every once in a while, too. She has more than 6,000 followers on the app.