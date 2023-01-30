Christina Mandrell: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Contestant

Christina Mandrell is a contestant on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross.

Christina is a single mother who has a six-year-old daughter named Blakely.

Christina’s aunt is country music singer Barbara Mandrell.

Christina Mandrell has already made a name for herself on season 27 of The Bachelor. Christina was one of five women who got to meet Zach Shallcross at After the Final Rose on season 19 of The Bachelorette back in September. When the group of 30 women arrived at the mansion for night one of filming, the two got to reconnect and start getting to know each other even more.

Zach’s journey to find love will continue during the show’s Jan. 30 episode. With 20 women left, Christina remains as one of the ladies who is hoping to fall in love with the hunky Bachelor. As his journey continues, learn more about Christina below:

1. Christina Has A Daughter

Christina is the proud mom of a six-year-old daughter named Blakely, who was born in 2016. Of course, this adds another layer when it comes to looking for love. “Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together,” her ABC bio reads. Christina gushed over Blakely in an Instagram post in early January when the little one was awarded with the Star Of the Month Award at school.

2. Who Is Christina Mandrell’s Ex-Husband?

Christina was previously married to Blakely’s father, Blake Dennis. The two got married in 2015 after more than three years together. However, they ended their relationship in Nov. 2020, with Christina filing for divorce the following month, according to court docs obtained by UsWeekly. The divorce was finalized in March 2021.

Christina and Blake appear to co-parent amicably. In fact, during the summer of 2022, Christina documented a boat day that they enjoyed with Blakely, as well as Blake’s new girlfriend, Sydney Freeman, on Instagram. She filmed herself having a blast on the boat while Blake and Sydney argued in the background. “When you ex-husband and your girlfriend start bickering,” she wrote along with the video. However, she noted in the caption that it was “just a joke.”

3. Christina’s Aunt Is Barbara Mandrell

NO, it’s not a coincidence that Christina has the same last name as country singer Barbara Mandrell — Barbara is Christina’s aunt! She rose to popularity in the 70s and 80s as a famous country singer and has even earned a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Christina’s mom, Irlene, is Barbara’s sister.

4. Christina Was In A Taylor Swift Music Video

Christina has some acting credits under her belt, including a role in Taylor Swift’s 2009 music video for Fifteen! Christina appears in the video as a high school student. She also had a small extra role in Hannah: Montana The Movie, along with credits in After Darkness and A Belle For Christmas. according to her IMDB page.

5. What Does Christina Mandrell Do?

While acting appears to be one of Christina’s passions, her daily job is to work as a content creator. She has nearly 58,000 followers on Instagram, @ChristinaMandrell. In her Instagram bio, she writes, “What do I do? My best. I’m doing my best.” Christina lives in Nashville.