Chris Evans & Ana de Armas Make Out In Steamy ‘Ghosted’ Trailer For New Rom-Com

It’s hot in here! Not only did Apple TV+ reunite Knives Out stars Ana de Armas, 34, and Chris Evans, 41, for their new rom-com, Ghosted, but they also engaged in a steamy kiss! The trailer was released on Monday, and it wasted no time getting to the good stuff. At the very start of the clip (watch it here), the brunette beauty and Chris lock lips before she proceeded to ask him out for a coffee date. Later, the trailer revealed that the film is set to also pack in some action, as his character (Cole) is kidnapped and subsequently rescued by Ana’s character (Sadie).

When the two are involved in a near-death experience, Sadie revealed that she’s part of the C.I.A., which of course, comes as a shock to Cole. After she ghosted him via text message and fled to London, her potential love interest followed her and aimed to win her affection. “You got me kidnapped and tortured all after one date!”, Chris’ character exclaimed to Sadie as they ran from an explosion. “This is bigger than you and me,” she said to Cole. Later, Sadie is chased by a bounty hunter while Cole joined her in her attempt to flee.

Soon after Apple TV+ and Chris shared the trailer via Instagram, many of his fans flooded the comments with their reactions. “Boy meets girl. Girl ghosts boy. Boy gets wrapped up in international espionage ring,” the streaming service captioned the clip. “Ana de Armas is emerging as an action star to be reckoned with!”, one admirer noted, while another chimed in, “Ahh this is going to be a good a** movie let’s go!” And a third fan couldn’t help but point out that this is another success for Apple TV+. “Actually looks f****** great. Why does Apple have so many great storywriters?”, they penned.

Chris and Ana’s latest project is set to hit the streaming platform on April 21, 2023, just over one year after the 41-year-old Hollywood hunk posted an on-set photo via Instagram. “The Turner Family Farm #ghosted,” he captioned the group photo, along with a blue heart emoji. In the snapshot, Ana is pictured with her arm over her co-star, while their other castmates smiled big. Some of the other actors set to star in the action-packed romance film include Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson, Blonde star Adrien Brody, comedy legend Amy Sedaris, and more.

Most recently, Chris has also been busy on the set of other projects, including the 2022 film, The Gray Man, which notably also stars Ana. The two actors have worked together on several movies, making it no surprise that they got cozy on-screen for Ghosted. Another film that the Boston native is set to star in is Red One, alongside action movie legend Dwayne Johnson and Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka. “Home stretch on Red One! I’m loving this one :) Thanks for snapping these @hhgarcia41 and @therock #RedOne,” Chris captioned a behind-the-scenes photo on Jan. 26.