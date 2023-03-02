Anne Heche’s Son Celebrates 21st Birthday 7 Months After Her Death As His Dad Promises Her ‘He’s Good’

Anne Heche’s older son Homer Laffoon celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday, March 2. The late actress’s ex-boyfriend and Homer’s dad Coley shared a sweet message for his son’s special day on his Instagram, speaking about how quickly the time has flown by. He also wrote that he was thinking about Anne and promised her that their son was in good hands, after her death in August.

Coley shared a series of photos of the two of them, and he revealed that he and Homer were taking a father-son trip to San Francisco to commemorate the monumental birthday. “21 years goes fast. Before you know it the journey of a lifetime has become two lives. Intertwined, inseparable in the sense that what is in one is in the other. Homer is in me as much as I’m in him,” he wrote at the start of the message. “He’s come through his challenges on his terms. Can’t ask for much more. Has a promising new job, great friends, is a loving son and brother.”

Later in the post, Coley mentioned that he was thinking of Homer’s mom Anne Heche, who died following a car accident in August. “Impossible not to close my eyes and think of Anne Heche, zooming around the cosmos, swinging by Northern California, smiling her knowing and still vulnerable smile as she races past,” he wrote, before addressing her directly. “He’s good Anne. Thank you for trusting him to me. It’s going to keep being great. I promise.”

As Coley continued, he thanked his wife Alexi for letting him take the trip with his son. He also thanked a family friend for taking some of the pics he included in the photo dump. He concluded by promising that he and his son were going to have a fantastic trip together.

After Anne’s death at 53, both Coley and Homer shared loving tributes to the Six Days Seven Nights actress. Her ex filmed a short video honoring her on Instagram. “Goodbye, Anne. Love you, thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many, and see you on the other side, and in the meantime, I’ve got our son. He’ll be fine,” he said.

Homer mourned his mom’s passing with an emotional statement to People. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he said. “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”