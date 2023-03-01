‘The Masked Singer’ Exclusive Preview: Ken Jeong Believes Diddy Is The Polar Bear

Ken Jeong always had wild guesses on The Masked Singer, but could he be right about this one? In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 1 episode, Ken thinks that the Polar Bear could be the one and only Diddy. Right away, the Polar Bear and the audience reject this idea.

Nick Cannon comes to Ken’s defense. “Hold on, that’s not bad,” Nick says. Ken believes that he’s picked up hints from Polar Bear’s clues, including that Diddy is from Harlem and founded Bad Boy Records.

When Jenny McCarthy brings up that Diddy isn’t in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ken has an answer for that. “But he has been to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” he says. That’s when Jenny throws up her hands. When Ken is convinced, you can’t talk him out of it! “Good try,” the Polar Bear says.

In the March 1 episode, Medusa returns as the reigning champ and gives new competitors Polar Bear and California Roll a run for their money. The episode is also celebrating the Big Apple with New York Night on March 1.

Medusa, Polar Bear, and California Roll will sing a collection of songs synonymous with the history of New York. The episode will embrace the glam and grit of the city that never sleeps. Robin Thicke will be hitting the stage, too!

The Masked Singer season 9 has already had a number of jaw-dropping reveals. The masked singers have included Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, and Sara Evans as the Mustang. Dick became the oldest celebrity contestant on The Masked Singer at 97 years old!

The season 9 contestants have a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a combined 95,231,000 records sold. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.