Prince Harry Gushes Over His Favorite Scent In The World: ‘My Wife’, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, 38, revealed another thing about Meghan Markle, 41, that he loves in a new interview: her smell! The Duke of Sussex sat down to take a surprise questionnaire on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, and at one point he was asked what some of his favorite things were, including his favorite scent. “My wife,” he replied when asked about the latter.

Some of the other favorites Harry revealed were his favorite sandwich, which is a “cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top,” which host Stephen Colbert didn’t quite understand at first. “Like a panini press?” he asked the royal family member.

“I have to be sort of careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it’s very different,” Harry said. “Got me and my wife into a little trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

Harry, who also appeared on The Late Show a month ago to promote his memoir, Spare, also admitted he has “ripped boxer shorts” he should probably throw out and once asked the England rugby team for their autographs at the 2003 World Cup Rugby Final. Snakes are also something he’s afraid of.

“I don’t like sharks, but at least they’re contained to the ocean. Snakes can get anywhere,” he said.

Harry’s latest interview comes after his dad, King Charles, has made headlines for officially evicting him and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, where they used to stay in England, according to The New York Post. A source close to the family revealed he will be offering the home to his brother Prince Andrew, now that his son and daughter-in-law have moved to a home in the Santa Barbara, CA area. They also claimed the eviction process started back in Jan., after Harry released Spare, which includes details of his life and his point of view of the ups and downs of royal life.

The lovebirds will reportedly have their belongings at Frogmore shipped to their new home in the United States, and they haven’t been offered a new residence at the royal Windsor Estate. Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year, gifted Harry and Meghan with the Frogmore residence after their wedding in 2018.