Pedro Pascal Hangs With ‘The Mandalorian’ Co-Stars At Season 3 Premiere: Photos

Nearly a year after Pedro Pascal uttered those words “I’m Your Daddy” in a Vanity Fair video, he brought those vibes to the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian on Tuesday (Feb. 28). During the event at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Pedro, 47, wore a yellow button-up shirt, oversized pleated pants, and a mustard-yellow sweater tied around his shoulders. Along with his wide-framed glasses, the actor behind the Din Djarin helmet seemed to taunt the Internet by becoming their late-night Dewey Decimal dreamboat.

The only other cast member who wore a similarly colorful outfit was Amy Sedaris, who opted for a pink ruffled dress that perfectly captured her personal style. Giancarlo Esposito looked as classy as ever, and Katee Sackoff was quite the vision of regal beauty. Carl Weathers brought a sense of coolness with his casual vibes, pairing a jacket with many scarves with jeans and a cardigan. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee also looked dapper in his dark blue suit, which Katy O’Brian wore in her fierce suit and jacket number.

Before The Mandalorian premiere, Pedro captivated audiences as Joel on The Last Of Us. He also had a turn hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4. During his time on the show, Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance to poke fun at GenZ’s habits of thirsting over her and Pedro. Though they played two high school teachers chastising their students, there was a bit of authenticity when Sarah and Pedro finally accepted their roles. “Fine, it’s true. He’s daddy, I’m mommy, and we’re all a happy family. No crumbs left,” said Sarah.

Fans will eat up every second of The Mandalorian, premiering today (March 1) on Disney+. In the trailer for the new season, Pedro’s Din Djarin is heard saying, Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.” The season will focus on his return to the Mandalorians’ home planet of Mandalore, so he can undergo a religious quest in order to be forgiven of his transgressions.

“Din Djarin is reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history,” details Deadline. “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”