Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Passionately Kiss At LAX As Romance Heats Up: Photos

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and Chilli, 51, are very much heating up! The Boy Meets World star was spotted picking up the TLC icon — née Rozonda Thomas — from LAX on Wednesday, March 1 as they shared a kiss in the car in photos obtained by TMZ. A complete gentleman, Matthew helped her with her luggage before making any moves!

He was smiling as he then got into the passenger seat after hugging Chilli and also kissing her outside. The pair then continued the apparent smooch session in the vehicle, both looking very happy to see one another. It’s unclear where Chilli was traveling from or how long she was away, but these two definitely look serious from the images (and very cute together).

The new photos come two months after Mathew’s rep confirmed that he’s moved forward after his divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke, 38, and is an “exclusive relationship” with the singer. They also confirmed, via TMZ, that the relationship began around Thanksgiving — which they sent together in Atlanta with her family. Notably, Chilli was born in Columbus, Georgia.

While the pair have stayed mum on their relationship otherwise, Matthew did recently confess that his partner is “one of the most spectacular people” he’s ever known. It was also reported by the outlet that his family has welcomed Chilli with open arms.

Matthew and Cheyl wed in 2019, however, the actor and Dancing With The Stars pro called it quits in 2022. Chilli has had her share of relationships over the years, including a high profile romance with Usher from 2001 – 2004. She has often referred to the “Yeah!” singer as the her “first real love” — however, the two split after apparent cheating allegations that Usher detailed on his in-depth album Confessions. She shares son Tron Austin, 25, however, with her music producer ex Dallas Austin.