TLC’s Chilli Spotted On Romantic Hawaii Vacay With Matthew Lawrence: Photos

New Couple Alert?! TLC’s Chilli and actor Matthew Lawrence were spotted looking quite chummy together on a beach in Hawaii on Monday, August 8. The iconic pop singer, 51, and the Boy Meets World star, 42, lounged around on the sands of Waikiki while deep in conversation before taking a dip together in the crystal blue waters. The pair was all smiles as Chilli looked incredible in her simple yet chic bikini, and Matthew cut a fit figure in his dark swim shorts.

As for any romance heating up between the photogenic duo, TMZ reported that the seaside jaunt was only platonic, and nothing is brewing at the moment. A source told the outlet that Chilli was on the tropical island to perform a show and “Matthew and some pals came to watch.” According to the insider, the pair are merely “friends” and decided to hang out after she finished the concert.

The eyebrow-raising beach day comes only six months after news broke that Matthew had split with his wife of three years, Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Cheryl, 37, wrote on Instagram on February 24.

She and Matthew tied the knot in May 2019 after being engaged for a year. According to the divorce docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Cheryl listed their date of separation as Jan. 7 with “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Notably, their marriage came almost a decade after they broke up during their first round of dating, which lasted two years.

Meanwhile, Chilli has not been linked publicly with anyone recently. The “Scrubs” singer has had her share of high-profile relationships in the past, however. She dated producer Dallas Austin throughout the 90s and has a child with him. From 2001 to 2004, she and Usher were a hot item. Chilli’s also been linked to Wayne Brady and Nick Cannon.

“I’ve been in love, I’ve had heartbreak and I just made a choice to not want to deal with that,” she said on VH-1’s Girls Cruise in 2019. ‘I love being a mom and working, and if one day I meet this most amazing man to be a part of my happiness then that would be amazing. And if not, I’m still good.”