Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Neon Green Bikini In Hot New Instagram Photos

Kourtney Kardashian proved she is ready for the summer weather already with a bikini-filled Instagram share. Taking to her social media on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the POOSH founder, 42, showed off her flawless physique in a neon green two-piece. In one shot, she pursed her lips while she lounged by a pool and in another, the mother of three posed for her life while in the pool and rocking a pair of dark shades.

In the middle of the sizzling bikini snaps, Kourtney also shared a photo of what appeared to be her husband, Travis Barker, taking a spin on a tandem bicycle with her daughter Penelope, 10. Kourtney shares Penelope, as well as sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick. Travis shares his kids, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Speaking of Landon, Kourtney proved she is a cool stepmom just the other day by agreeing to be featured in his TikTok. In the clip, the reality star and her stepson sat at next to each other as Landon began to lip sync to a song by Miguel. Keeping a low-key figure in dark sunglasses and a matching hoodie, Kourtney could only keep a straight face through half of the clip, as she broke out in laughter towards the end. A fun family moment for sure!

The pair certainly have a great relationship, as Landon took to his Instagram Stories recently to share a sweet tribute to the reality star. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney, Penelope and Reign, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!” In a show of solidarity, Kourt, who married Travis in an elaborate Italian wedding in April 2022, reposted Landon’s shout out to her own Instagram Stories, adding, “I LOVE YOU and I am so thankful for you every day.”

Meanwhile, Landon has been getting serious with his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. The pair recently celebrated her big Dancing with the Stars win. Before the TikTok darling took home the grand prize, she gushed over Landon, Travis and Kourtney, for their support during her time on the dancing competition. “He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli recently told the media, including HollywoodLife. “Travis and Kourtney, I’ve told them about it, and they were super excited as well. I think overall, it’s just going to be really fun. I have a very great group around me. Landon’s awesome, so I’m glad he’s going to be there supporting me.”