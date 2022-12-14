Shanna Moakler Drags Khloe Kardashian Over Look-A-Like Photo: ‘Her Surgery Came Out Beautifully’

Shanna Moakler stoked the flames of her on-again/off-again feud with the Kardashians on Dec. 12. Shanna, 47, showed off the progress on her fitness journey (“Down 10! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal!”) while looking stunning in a set of canary yellow lingerie. Shanna looked incredibly fit and sexy in the photo, but one fan saw something else. “Girl Khloé [Kardashian] got the same face,” wrote one fan who mistook Shanna for the Good American founder. Shanna replied, “I think her surgery came out beautiful!”

Whether or not that was shade is up to interpretation (she may legit appreciate Khloé’s alleged work). However, what Shanna said to another comment seemed to be pure shade. “Literally thought that was Khloe Kardashian!” wrote one fan, who also mistook Travis Barker’s ex-wife for Travis’s now-sister-in-law. “Khloe doesn’t even look like Khloe,” remarked Shannan, taking a shot at Kourtney Kardashian’s sis. “What are you people smoking lol.”

While Shanna and Travis, 46, haven’t had the most amicable of relationships following his engagement and marriage to Kourtney, 43 (“I hope they get good ratings,” Shanna said after the couple’s engagement in 2021), the former Miss USA seemed to make peace with her ex in 2022. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” she said after Travis and Kourt’s Vegas “wedding” in April. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.” In May, after Travis and Kourt legally tied the knot in Italy, Shanna said, “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

When Travis was hospitalized for pancreatitis in June, Shanna posted a message in support of her ex. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian],” she wrote. “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children, as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

With that said, one shouldn’t expect Shanna to appear in the KarJenner Christmas Card – even before this Khloé shade. “My children are my first priority, and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on,” Shanna said in February 2022. “Our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”