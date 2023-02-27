Heath Ledger’s Look-Alike Daughter Matilda, 17, Seen In Rare Photos While Out In NYC

Matilda Ledger, 17, made a rare outing in New York City, NY on Sunday and got some attention for it. The lookalike daughter of the late Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams was photographed going for a stroll in a casual outfit that included a blue hoodie under a tan puffer coat, red, black, and gray plaid pants, and gray sneakers. She had her hair down and carried a black tote bag over one shoulder as she looked down at her phone some of the time.

Matilda’s latest NYC stroll comes almost two months after she was spotted out and about with her mom. They were walking outside in Brooklyn and appeared to be engaged in conversation as they showed off stylish outfits. The teen wore a pink, gray, and yellow patchwork sweater, jeans, and black boots, while the actress wore a white coat, jeans, and white Converse high top sneakers.

The mother and daughter outing showed off Matilda and Michelle’s bond, which has been apparent since Heath’s death in 2008. The doting mom previously vowed to take care of Matilda after her father’s passing. “I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father,” she said. “All that I can cling to is his presence inside her that reveals itself every day. His family and I watch Matilda as she whispers to trees, hugs animals, and takes steps two at a time, and we know that he is with us still. She will be brought up in the best memories of him.”

Heath’s father Kim also spoke about Matilda in the past and admitted she’s a lot like his son. “She is always full of questions and she always wants to know this or that about her dad and I suppose that will just get more intense when she gets older, and we would welcome that, especially when she get’s old enough to travel,” he told Channel 10’s The Project when his granddaughter was younger. “She is very inquisitive, which he was, she has an enormous number of his mannerisms, she’s got his energy, because Heath never slept from when he was two. And Matilda is like that, she is a ball of energy and she radiates this aura that Heath was like.”

A source also recently told New Idea that although Matilda has lived in the NYC area with her mother, she has a desire to spend some time in her dad’s home country of Australia. “She is keen to take a year off and head to Australia,” the insider said. “She wants to get to see and spend time with Heath’s family before she gets down to the serious business of university in America.”