Selena Gomez Opens The SAG Awards In Funny Sketch With Steve Martin & Martin Short

Selena Gomez came to slay at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26! The Only Murders in the Building star, who is a nominee at the event, skipped the red carpet, but she was part of the opening sketch with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. In the sketch, Selena comes in to help facilitate a fight between Martin and Steve after they find out that they’re both nominated in the same category at the show. Luckily, Selena is there to assure them that they’re probably BOTH going to lose anyway.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short opened the #SAGAwards with this feckin funny sketch. Tune in now: https://t.co/IwqelQVHRq pic.twitter.com/opH0kA3rlr — Netflix (@netflix) February 27, 2023

Although Selena is not nominated for an individual award at the show, she and her castmates from Only Murders in the Building are up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. It is their second year up for the nomination (they lost to Ted Lasso in 2022). Meanwhile, Sel’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row, as well.

Earlier this year, Selena was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards for her role as Mabel in the hit Hulu show. Although she did not win the award that night, she looked to have an incredible evening with her younger sister, Gracie, 9, at the event. Selena was joined by Gracie on the red carpet, and she looked stunning in a strapless Valentino gown with puffy sleeves for the big night.

Meanwhile, ahead of the SAG Awards, Selena has been embroiled in some online drama, which has led her to take another step back from social media. The trouble began when fans accused Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber of shading Selena on Instagram. Kylie then clapped back and insisted that fans were “reaching,” and Selena commented with her agreement. “It’s all unnecessary,” Selena wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie.”

Days later, though, Selena commented on a TikTok video that featured a throwback clip of Hailey making a “gagging” motion when Taylor Swift was mentioned in front of her. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Selena wrote. Selena and Hailey seemed to put their beef over Justin Bieber to rest when they posed for photos together at an October 2022 event, but this recent online drama had fans buzzing over possible tension once again.

On Feb. 23, Selena announced her decision to “take a second” from social media. “This is a little silly,” she shared. “I’m 30. I’m too old for this….so. But I love you guys so much. I will see you guys sooner than later, I just am going to take a break from everything.”