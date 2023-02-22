Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Daughter Gio’s 5th Birthday With Fun Party After Welcoming Baby: Photos

Happy birthday to Gio Levine! The five-year-old’s mom Behati Prinsloo shared a few photos and videos from her daughter’s birthday party on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21. The model, 34, gave a look at the adorable party that she threw for her middle child, and it looked like they had a blast at the very special celebration.

Behati shared a close-up of herself and Gio with some light face paint of a spider on her cheek, as she also sported some sunglasses. She also shared a clip of some of the kids having fun by sledding down a small hill, and she showed off her daughter’s cake, which had tons of rainbows on top and was layered with the colors of the rainbow. She also posted a photo of a friend with some fresh face paint. “We raged,” she wrote along with the selfie of her and Gio.

Gio is the middle child that Behati shares with her husband Adam Levine. The pair also have an older daughter Dusty Rose, 6, and Behati just gave birth to a son, whose name hasn’t been announced just yet, in January. A source revealed that the Maroon 5 frontman and his wife welcomed baby number three to People at the end of January, but they haven’t officially announced their baby’s birth.

The sweet birthday party came months after Adam and Behati’s life was thrust into the spotlight, as an alleged flirting scandal surrounded the Maroon 5 frontman. Despite allegations that the “Girls Like You” singer had been DM-ing with different women, Behati did stand by her husband’s side through the whole controversy, appearing by his side for different public events.

Amid the controversy, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that amid the scandal, Adam was very happy that the Victoria’s Secret model was sticking by him. “Adam has upped his husband and father game 10-fold and he is doing everything that he can to make sure that Behati is as comfortable as possible right now,” they said. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him.”