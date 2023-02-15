Christie Brinkley, 69, Celebrates Valentine’s Day In Sexy Red Bikini On Beach Vacation: Photos

Christie Brinkley has been having a blast on vacation in Turks & Caicos and she looked stunning when she wore a tiny red triangle bikini while on the beach. The 69-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure and styled it with a matching red cover-up.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE‼️” In the picture, Christie was standing on the beach while wearing a bright red triangle bikini. The plunging V-neck top revealed ample cleavage and she styled the top with matching low-rise bottoms. As for the rest of her look, she folded her sunglasses over the side of her bikini bottoms, rocked a straw cowboy hat, and covered up in a short red button-down shirt with wide blue-lined sleeves.

Christie has been slaying her vacation outfits and aside from this sexy bikini, she posted a photo of herself the day before wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that was cut out on her tiny waist.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “I lost count of how many moments took my breath away! #lucky #grateful.” In the photo, she showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black swimsuit that had two gaping cutouts on her waist and stomach. The suit was tied to one side and featured full coverage bottoms that put her long, toned legs on full display. She styled the bathing suit with a sheer white button-down shirt on top and topped her look off with black sunglasses.

As if her tropical suits couldn’t get any sexier, she posted another photo the day before where she posed on the beach while wearing a low-cut, navy blue one-piece swimsuit. Christie wore a blue Polo Ralph Lauren one-piece from the ’80s with a tan straw hat and blue flip-flops and she captioned the post, “My bathing suit is from the 80’s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80 …because time flies when you’re having fun and I am ‘WHEELY’ having a great time!”