Christie Brinkley, 69, Celebrates Valentine’s Day In Sexy Red Bikini On Beach Vacation: Photos

Christie Brinkley looked incredible when she rocked a sexy red triangle bikini to celebrate Valentine's Day at the beach.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 15, 2023 2:58PM EST
christie brinkley
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley has been having a blast on vacation in Turks & Caicos and she looked stunning when she wore a tiny red triangle bikini while on the beach. The 69-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure and styled it with a matching red cover-up.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE‼️” In the picture, Christie was standing on the beach while wearing a bright red triangle bikini. The plunging V-neck top revealed ample cleavage and she styled the top with matching low-rise bottoms. As for the rest of her look, she folded her sunglasses over the side of her bikini bottoms, rocked a straw cowboy hat, and covered up in a short red button-down shirt with wide blue-lined sleeves.

Christie has been slaying her vacation outfits and aside from this sexy bikini, she posted a photo of herself the day before wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that was cut out on her tiny waist.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “I lost count of how many moments took my breath away! #lucky #grateful.” In the photo, she showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black swimsuit that had two gaping cutouts on her waist and stomach. The suit was tied to one side and featured full coverage bottoms that put her long, toned legs on full display. She styled the bathing suit with a sheer white button-down shirt on top and topped her look off with black sunglasses.

As if her tropical suits couldn’t get any sexier, she posted another photo the day before where she posed on the beach while wearing a low-cut, navy blue one-piece swimsuit. Christie wore a blue Polo Ralph Lauren one-piece from the ’80s with a tan straw hat and blue flip-flops and she captioned the post, “My bathing suit is from the 80’s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80 …because time flies when you’re having fun and I am ‘WHEELY’ having a great time!”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad