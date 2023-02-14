Christie Brinkley, 69, Rocks Sexy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit On Beach Vacation: Photo

Christie Brinkley looked stunning when she wore a completely cut out black swimsuit while on vacation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2023 3:26PM EST
christie brinkley
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley has been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Turks & Caicos and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 69-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that was cut out on her tiny waist.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “I lost count of how many moments took my breath away! #lucky #grateful.” In the photo, she showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black swimsuit that had two gaping cutouts on her waist and stomach. The suit was tied to one side and featured full coverage bottoms that put her long, toned legs on full display. She styled the bathing suit with a sheer white button-down shirt on top and topped her look off with black sunglasses.

We’ve been loving Christie’s vacation outfits and aside from this look, she posted another photo the day before where she posed on the beach while wearing a low-cut, navy blue one-piece swimsuit. Christie wore a blue Polo Ralph Lauren one-piece with a tan straw hat and blue flip-flops and she captioned the post, “My bathing suit is from the 80’s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80 …because time flies when you’re having fun and I am ‘WHEELY’ having a great time!”

Aside from this look, she rocked a green and white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. She covered up her bathing suit with a loose green and white striped button-down cover-up and a pair of sunglasses.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad