Christie Brinkley, 69, Rocks Sexy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit On Beach Vacation: Photo

Christie Brinkley has been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Turks & Caicos and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 69-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that was cut out on her tiny waist.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “I lost count of how many moments took my breath away! #lucky #grateful.” In the photo, she showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black swimsuit that had two gaping cutouts on her waist and stomach. The suit was tied to one side and featured full coverage bottoms that put her long, toned legs on full display. She styled the bathing suit with a sheer white button-down shirt on top and topped her look off with black sunglasses.

We’ve been loving Christie’s vacation outfits and aside from this look, she posted another photo the day before where she posed on the beach while wearing a low-cut, navy blue one-piece swimsuit. Christie wore a blue Polo Ralph Lauren one-piece with a tan straw hat and blue flip-flops and she captioned the post, “My bathing suit is from the 80’s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80 …because time flies when you’re having fun and I am ‘WHEELY’ having a great time!”

Aside from this look, she rocked a green and white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. She covered up her bathing suit with a loose green and white striped button-down cover-up and a pair of sunglasses.