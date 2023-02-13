Christie Brinkley, 69, Stuns In Bathing Suit From The 80s On Turks & Caicos Vacation

Christie Brinkley looked better than ever when she rocked a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit from the 80s while on vacation in Turks & Caicos.

February 13, 2023 11:00AM EST
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock


Christie Brinkley is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Turks & Caicos. The 69-year-old posed on the beach while wearing a low-cut, navy blue one-piece swimsuit that showed off her incredible figure.

Christie posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram rocking the blue Polo Ralph Lauren one-piece with a tan straw hat and blue flip-flops. She captioned the post, “My bathing suit is from the 80’s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80 …because time flies when you’re having fun and I am ‘WHEELY’ having a great time!

Christie continued her caption, “I can see by some comments, the way I worded my post confused people about my age. I just had my 69th birthday on Feb 2, and it literally feels like yesterday that I was celebrating my Big Five Oh! So, I was I was trying to make an important point here, in a somewhat humorous way, about the importance of making time for fun! Joy is good for your health your heart and your soul so schedule it in, squeeze it in, grab it at every opportunity, create it! Whatever your age …You will be happy you did!”

Christie looked gorgeous on her vacation and aside from this look, she rocked a green and white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. She covered up her bathing suit with a loose green and white striped button-down cover-up and a pair of sunglasses.

One thing for sure about Christie is that she knows how to rock a sexy one-piece and just recently she posted even more photos of herself on the beach while wearing a low-cut red swimsuit. Christie’s scoop-neck red one-piece swimsuit with an orange braided belt cinched around her waist. On top of the bathing suit, she rocked a bright red linen long-sleeve cover-up and accessorized with a straw beach hat.

