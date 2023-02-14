Gisele Bundchen Pens Valentine’s Day Love Letter After Tom Brady Breakup

Gisele Bundchen’s two dogs are her valentines on this year’s Valentine’s Day! The supermodel took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to post three photos with her furry friends. “Pure love!!!” she captioned the series of images. “I’m convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!” She concluded her message with some red heart emojis, as well.

This is Gisele’s first Valentine’s Day as a single woman in more than 15 years, as she split from her husband, Tom Brady, in the fall of 2022. Gisele and Tom got together at the end of 2006 and were married in Feb. 2009. They have two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, together. However, after Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL in early 2022, the pair’s relationship grew strained, leading them to file for divorce. Tom went on to retire for good after the 2022 football season.

Since becoming a single woman, Gisele has been spending time with her kids and doing a lot of traveling. She’s spent time in her home country of Brazil, as well as in Costa Rica. Plus, she’s been back at work, and has been seen posing for various modeling shoots in Florida and other tropical places.

Gisele has also been spending quite a bit of time with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two were first seen having dinner together just weeks after her split from Tom. The status of the pair’s current relationship has not been confirmed, but they worked together professionally on Jiu-Jitsu training long before Tom and Gisele broke up.

Meanwhile, Tom has been making headlines in the past week for posting a “thirst trap” photo on Instagram, posing in nothing but a pair of underwear. After losing in the NFL playoffs and being taken out of contention for the 2023 Super Bowl, then subsequently retiring, Tom is working on figuring out how to spend his days. During the Super Bowl, he even joked about not playing in the big game, tweeting a GIF that said, “I don’t know what to do with my hands.” Before his retirement, Tom signed a contract with Fox Sports, as well. He will begin his career as a broadcaster for the network in the fall of 2024.