Gisele Bundchen Pens Valentine’s Day Love Letter After Tom Brady Breakup

Despite being divorced this Valentine's Day, Gisele Bundchen is still celebrating the holiday with two very special loved ones.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2023 11:13AM EST
gisele bundchen
View gallery
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Pictured: Gisele BundchenRef: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Newly single Gisele Bundchen wears a black swimsuit as she goes down a waterslide in Miami. 11 Dec 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925312_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen’s two dogs are her valentines on this year’s Valentine’s Day! The supermodel took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to post three photos with her furry friends. “Pure love!!!” she captioned the series of images. “I’m convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!” She concluded her message with some red heart emojis, as well.

This is Gisele’s first Valentine’s Day as a single woman in more than 15 years, as she split from her husband, Tom Brady, in the fall of 2022. Gisele and Tom got together at the end of 2006 and were married in Feb. 2009. They have two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, together. However, after Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL in early 2022, the pair’s relationship grew strained, leading them to file for divorce. Tom went on to retire for good after the 2022 football season.

Since becoming a single woman, Gisele has been spending time with her kids and doing a lot of traveling. She’s spent time in her home country of Brazil, as well as in Costa Rica. Plus, she’s been back at work, and has been seen posing for various modeling shoots in Florida and other tropical places.

tom brady gisele bundchen
Tom and Gisele at the Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

Gisele has also been spending quite a bit of time with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two were first seen having dinner together just weeks after her split from Tom. The status of the pair’s current relationship has not been confirmed, but they worked together professionally on Jiu-Jitsu training long before Tom and Gisele broke up.

Meanwhile, Tom has been making headlines in the past week for posting a “thirst trap” photo on Instagram, posing in nothing but a pair of underwear. After losing in the NFL playoffs and being taken out of contention for the 2023 Super Bowl, then subsequently retiring, Tom is working on figuring out how to spend his days. During the Super Bowl, he even joked about not playing in the big game, tweeting a GIF that said, “I don’t know what to do with my hands.” Before his retirement, Tom signed a contract with Fox Sports, as well. He will begin his career as a broadcaster for the network in the fall of 2024.

More From Our Partners

ad