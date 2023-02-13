Tom Brady Jokes ‘I Don’t Know What To Do With My Hands’ During 1st Super Bowl After His Retirement

Less than two weeks after Tom Brady announced he was 'retiring for good,' the seven-time NFL champ joked that he didn't know 'what to do' while watching the Super Bowl.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 13, 2023 9:21AM EST
View gallery
Tom Brady New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Brady grew from a sixth-round draft choice into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hears Brady's appeal of a four-game suspension for using deflated footballs in the AFC championship game. How will that affect Brady's legacy Patriots Bradys Legacy Football, PONTIAC, USA
American Football - NFL - New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action United States Foxboro NFL: JAN 01 Bills at Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass Colts Patriots Brady Football, Foxboro, USA - 30 Sep 2001
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It must have been hard for Tom Brady to watch the Super Bowl instead of playing in it. The newly retired Brady, 45, was one of the millions who tuned in to see the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and he joked about how it felt off that he wasn’t on the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champ tweeted a gif from Talladega Nights, when Will Ferrell’s character, Ricky Bobby, says he’s “not sure what to do with my hands.” It was a moment of being uncomfortable and unsure of how to conduct oneself that seemed relatable to Brady.

However, right after that, Brady tweeted some love to the starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles. “Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch,” tweeted Tom.

Tom’s tweets come less than two weeks after he hung up his helmet for a second time. “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he announced via an Instagram video on Feb. 1. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.” From there, Brady thanked everyone who supported him – “my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever” – before adding that it was a pleasure to “live my absolute dream” and that he “wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

(Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

The second retirement came one year after to the day, that he first flirted with walking away from football. In that “super emotional retirement essay” that Tom wrote in 2022, he said that he had “done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” resulting in him choosing to “leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” However, six weeks later, he announced that he “realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” and he un-retired.

Between his retirements, Tom and Gisele Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage, with many reports attributing his return to the NFL as a catalyst for the split. Gisele said that they had “grown apart” before making the decision to file for divorce. When Brady retired “for good,” Gisele sent him well-wishes.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad