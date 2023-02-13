Billie Eilish & BF Jesse Rutherford Prove They’re Going Strong With Super Bowl Date Night: Photos

Going the distance! Billie Eilish and beau Jesse Rutherford looked ready to rock while leaving Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Grammy-winner, 21, and the frontman of The Neighbourhood, 31, tried to keep a low profile as left the stadium following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38 to 35 win and an unreal halftime performance by Rihanna.

While the action was non-stop on Sunday, the couple still looked like were primed for more fun. Dressed for a night on the tow, Billie oozed retro cool wearing a cream blouse with a little scarf. Her patterned Gucci shorts stylishly clashed with her Burberry baseball hat, and she added blue-tinted sunglasses and chunky platform Mary-Janes with tall, white socks. Meanwhile, Jesse matched his love’s vintage vibes. He followed behind wearing a grandpa cardigan over a 70s-style shirt. Chocolate brown pants and shiny loafers tied the rocker’s look together.

Billie and Jesse were first linked last fall. The romance was all but confirmed after they were spotted kissing during a Studio City date in Oct. 2022. Since, their 10-year age gap has been a hot topic of conversation. Though some may have mixed feelings about Billie’s relationship, she hasn’t let that hamper her happiness.

The star seemed smitten when broke her silence on the relationship while talking to Vanity Fair in Nov. 2022. In a video, she said, “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

Billie’s song partner and brother Finneas is totally behind the pairing. He defended his sister and her beau back in Dec. 2022. After someone tried to troll the Grammy-winner on TikTok, telling him, “Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man, and your music is s***** so,” Finneas took the high road. “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions,” he wrote back.