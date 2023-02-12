Blue Ivy Enjoys Super Bowl Daddy-Daughter Date With Jay-Z To Support Rihanna

Superstars on AND off the field! With the Rihanna making her ultimate comeback with the Super Bowl halftime show, many of her friends and fans made it to Arizona to support her, including Roc Nation founder and pal Jay-Z. While it didn’t look like his history making wife was with him, he had his daughter Blue Ivy, 11, happily at his side for the big game.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy in the building #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zTZhtNqL40 — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) February 12, 2023

Rocking a 2 Pac t-shirt, sunglasses and a backwards cap, Blue Ivy looked ready to enjoy the match up between the Eagles and Chiefs. She strode across the field with her dad, who repped Roc Nation with his outfit, taking photos ahead of the big game. Many had hoped that Jay would be taking to the field himself to perform with RiRi, but either way, it’s good to see him there supporting her first performance in five years.

Blue certainly has the life! While tonight she’s with dad, just a few weeks ago, the eldest child of Jay and Beyonce, shared the stage with her mom in her first concert in four years! The pop superstar invited her 11-year-old girl to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday, January 21.

But it feels like a love of sports is something that Blue shares with her dad. It’s the Super Bowl today, but last June, the pair sat courtside together at the NBA Finals 2022. The pair were seen at game 5 of the NBA finals, cheering on as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors battled it out.