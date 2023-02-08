Raquel Leviss Blames Katie Maloney For Tom Schwartz Fling Ending Prematurely (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanderpump Rules returns for a tenth season on Feb. 8, and as the trailer has already pointed out, it’ll feature a lot of jaw-dropping moments. One in particular will be a surprise hookup between Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz, following their respective splits with James Kennedy and Katie Maloney. Raquel and Tom’s spicy fling was actually reported before footage from Season 10 emerged, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned Katie freaked out over their hot makeout sessions that first started around the time of Scheana Shay‘s wedding in Cancun over the summer.

But what we are now learning — thanks to an EXCLUSIVE interview with Raquel at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere party at SUR on Feb. 7 — is that Katie’s to blame for the fling fizzling before it could become anything more. She explained, “I think the main reason why a relationship didn’t flourish is because Katie had limits on who he can and can’t date. Personally, I feel like that’s unfair just because as individuals, we [should be able to] date whoever we want to date. [Just like] with James, I wasn’t happy that he had a new girlfriend weeks after we broke up, but he’s allowed to do whatever he wants with his life.”

In this evening’s season premiere episode (watch the first few minutes here), Katie reveals that she and Tom had rules about dating after their divorce. Per her “limits”, they could date anyone except someone in their friend group. Tom obviously pushed the boundaries when he hooked up with Raquel.

HollywoodLife had previously learned, EXCLUSIVELY, that Kate was spotted “screaming” at Tom and Raquel after initially catching them “heavily making out”. And it didn’t just happen once — it happened quite a few times in the days before, after, and during Scheana’s wedding.

Want to see it all play out? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.