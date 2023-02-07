‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Share 1st Photo Of Their Son’s Face

Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, shared the first public photo of their baby son, Rome Valentin, on Feb. 7. The Dancing With the Stars professionals welcomed the bundle of joy four weeks ago and gushed over him in the caption of the Instagram snapshot, which was posted by the proud mom. He wore a tan long-sleeved opened button shirt over a white onesie and matching tan pants as he laid down on a blanket with his eyes closed and his feet crossed.

“Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy ✨ Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time,” Jenna wrote alongside the gem of a photo.

Once the post went public, Jenna’s followers shared congratulatory comments and compliments. “Welcome Rome! You’re so beautiful!” one follower wrote while another called him “the sweetest boy.” A third shared that they “love his name” and a fourth called him “just perfect.” Many more shared heart-eyed emojis to signify how cute he is.

Before Jenna shared the first photo of Rome, she and Val, who married in 2019, announced his birth on Jan. 11, the day after his birth. They both shared a black and white photo of his little hand in theirs, which can be seen above. “our world is forever changed,” the caption read along with a heart and the date, “1.10.2023.”

Jenna and Val’s pregnancy news was revealed in an interview back in July 2022. Jenna admitted she was “shocked” and in “disbelief” the minute she found out they were expecting. “I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant. But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened,” she told People about the pregnancy. “I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”