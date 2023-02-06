Pregnant Keke Palmer Dances In Her Underwear & Shows Off Her Baby Bump: Watch

Glowing momma! Hustlers actress Keke Palmer, 29, showed off her baby bump with a clip of her morning routine that consisted of dancing around in her underwear on Feb. 5. “Goodmorning [sic] y’all!!! Happy Sunday from me && the bump,” she captioned the video of herself twerking in her bedroom. In her post, the mom-to-be rocked nothing more than a nude bra and underwear along with her chic oversized glasses. So adorable!

Soon after the 29-year-old starlet posted the video, many of her Hollywood friends flooded the comments section with compliments. “Glowing,” Bria Murphy, daughter of Eddie Murphy wrote. Even actress Asha Kamali May made sure to send her love to Keke and commented, “You are sooo stinking cute, and you are gorgeous!! Great camera work Daddy @dvulton.” Asha’s comment also praised Keke’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, for his great recording skills. Another celebrity pal to comment on Keke’s post was Hollywood hunk and Insecure star Kendrick Sampson. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever seen you do (and thassa high bar),” the 34-year-old penned.

Along with her A-list followers comments, many of the Nope star’s 12 million fans took to the comments to react to the video as well. “Can’t lie, seeing ppl GENUINELY happy is so rare these days…I’m happy FOR and WITH her honestly. I’m a new daddy too and it’s changed my life!”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “I know she twerkin and whatnot. But this just feels so wholesome and cute to me. I love it.” Of course, one of the brunette beauty‘s fans couldn’t help but point out how stylish her bra was. “I love that bra? I need it lol,” the separate fan wrote.

The dancing video comes two months after Keke revealed her baby bump during an episode of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. “People are in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant. And I want to set the record straight…I AM!”, she exclaimed during the show. “I gotta say, though, it’s bad when people on the Internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” Later, the Nickelodeon alum joked as to why she was trying to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me like, ‘Congratulations,’ and I’m like, ‘Stop! I got a liquor sponsorship on the line!’ But honestly, his has been the biggest blessing, and I’m so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom!”, she concluded.

Keke is expecting her first child with her beau, Darius, who she has been dating since Aug. 2021. Last month the adorable duo even spent some time away to celebrate their “babymoon” ahead of their little one’s arrival. “happy new year. baby moon was in full affect. i’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season,” Keke captioned a carousel of vacation photos on Jan. 3.