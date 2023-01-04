Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump In Strapless Swimsuit On Babymoon With Darius Jackson: Photos

One month after confirming her pregnancy, Keke Palmer celebrated her little one’s impending arrival on a babymoon with her partner, Darius Jackson. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the trip. In the first shot, her growing baby bump is on full display as she rocks an animal print swimsuit in the woods. Keke has a huge smile on her face as she rests one arm around her bump. Other photos and videos from the babymoon showed off the beach and other landmarks from the seemingly tropical getaway.

Along with the footage, Keke also posted a lengthy caption about how she did her best to rest and relax on the babymoon, which is something she’s not used to. “I am antsy by nature,” she admitted. “I love having a schedule, even on vacation.” She also added that her theme for the trip was “rest” above anything else.

“I have spent many seasons sacrificing and I am quite fine with that,” Keke continued. “I learned that from my father. From both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who I am, and that will never change. But every season we are meant to embrace something new.”

She explained that, during this season of her life, she’s trying to embrace “taking it easy” and “going slower” than she’s used to. “It definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end,” Keke concluded. “Just transform and evolve through a different tool. How will channeling my skill through this [point of view] make me sharper/ The point is, everything that’s going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy, be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE.”

Keke announced her pregnancy while she was hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. Fans had been speculating that she was expecting for weeks, and she held nothing back as she busted out her bare baby bump during her SNL monologue to confirm the news. She has not specified a due date for the little one.