Keke Palmer Twerks In Mini Dress With Baby Bump On Full Display: Watch

Keke Palmer has that pregnancy glow! The 29-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump in a Dec. 6 TikTok video of herself busting some moves to The O’Jays song, “Used Ta Be My Girl”. Keke shined as she playfully danced around on a sidewalk in a skin-tight bright green mini dress that featured ruched sides. She paired it with a bubblegum pink hoodie and white Gucci sneakers. She had her front pieces of hair clipped back and accessorized with hoop earrings.

The Nope actress revealed she was expecting when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. “There’s some rumors going around,” she stated in her opening monologue. “People are in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant. And I want to set the record straight…I AM!” She then pulled her oversized grey blazer open to debut her baby bump. She cradled it as she smiled and shimmied with delight.

While she did not mention her first child’s father, she has been in a relationship with Darius Jackson since 2021. While their lack of public PDA — or social media PDA, for the matter — makes it appear the pair want to keep their romance hidden, Keke explained on a Nov. 2021 episode of The Tamron Hall Show that hiding her happiness is not her goal. “We spend all this time together and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not going to hide something that makes me happy,” she noted. “It’s not gonna be everything you see. My job is my job, but at the end of the day, this is somebody that is important to me, so why not?”

Unfortunately, the former child star received some criticism following her pregnancy announcement, but she took to social media to handle the negativity like a pro. “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real,” Keke began in a Dec. 6 Twitter thread, as seen below. “I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she continued. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”