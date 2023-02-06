Offset Claps Back At J Prince For Claiming He Wasn’t ‘There’ For Takeoff Before Death: ‘I Don’t Know You’

Offset defended his relationship with his late cousin Takeoff and clapped back against comments made by music CEO J Prince. Over three months after Takeoff’s tragic November 1, 2022 death, J Prince, 58, went on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and criticized how Offset, 31, wasn’t “there” for Takeoff before he died. J Prince was seemingly speaking about the fact that his son, Jas Prince, and Offset and Takeoff’s fellow Migos member, Quavo, were both at the bowling alley where Takeoff was shot and killed, while Offset was home with his wife Cardi B.

J. Prince had some words for Offset….👀 pic.twitter.com/Um1EMf6Exc — Milagro Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) February 6, 2023

“In reality, the truth of the matter is, you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive,” J Prince said about Offset. “So, for you to be taking these positions that you taking, you know what I mean? I got people everywhere, so I hear all kinds of things.”

The Rap-A-Lot CEO warned Offset to “never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.” J Prince continued, “I ain’t gonna throw rocks and hide my hand. I’m just gonna let it be known to him. Because I hear what’s being said. And it’s all love after that.”

Following J Prince’s comments, Offset got on his Instagram Stories and clapped back at the entire Prince family. “How dare one of y’all even speak on me and Take relationship. I don’t know you from a can of paint,” the “New To You” rapper said. “Y’all don’t know how me and my brother rock.” Offset criticized J Prince for not “thinking” about Takeoff’s mother and the rest of his family. He also accused J Prince of playing “internet games” by speaking about his and Takeoff’s relationship in interviews.

Offset responds to J Prince recent comments about him and Takeoff pic.twitter.com/S8vODD3Is0 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 6, 2023

Takeoff tragically lost his life at 28 years old outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Offset took two weeks to grieve before he broke his silence on Takeoff’s death by releasing a statement on Instagram where he said that it “doesn’t feel real” to be talking about Takeoff under these tragic circumstances. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words”, he wrote. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven right now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled,” Offset also said.

At Takeoff’s funeral, Offset was seen extremely upset over his friend’s death. He gave an emotional speech at the Nov. 10 funeral and said that Takeoff “changed the culture of music forever.” Offset and Takeoff formed Migos, along with Quavo, 31, in 2008.