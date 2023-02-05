Olivia Rodrigo Is Sexy In Sheer Black Dress At Grammys: Photos

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, 19, pulled up to the Grammys in a sheer black dress on Feb. 5! The transparent ensemble featured a black bandeau and mini-shorts underneath, along with a triangle embellishment in the center. Olivia styled her look with a statement necklace and blush pink lipstick color. One Twitter follower admired how classic she kept the look and wrote, “She kept it simple we love that.” Later this evening, Olivia is set to present a Grammy Award to one of the many artists in the crowd.

Although the 19-year-old songstress is not up for any awards this year, she is one of the evening’s presenters, as mentioned above! The Recording Academy named her along with “I Like It” rapper Cardi B, Shania Twain, and others as some of the top presenters for Sunday’s show. And just days prior to the show, Olivia took to her Instagram Story to express how amped up she was to present at this year’s ceremony. “Soooo excited to present at the Grammys this weekend yipeeee [sic,” she captioned a snapshot of a Grammy Award on Feb. 1. The brunette beauty also noted that she borrowed her songwriting partner, Dan Nigro‘s award for the cute post.

Olivia’s stunning outfit and night out at the Grammys comes one year after she took home three awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Although she was nominated for a total of seven of the prestigious music trophies, she only added three of them to her name including the following: Best Pop Vocal Album For “Sour”, Best Pop Solo Performance For “drivers license”, and Best New Artist. She was notably also nominated for Best Music Video, Album Of The Year for “sour”, Record of the Year For “drivers license”, and Song of the Year For “Drivers License”.

Last year, the California native made headlines for dropping and breaking one of her Grammys! As Olivia attempted to pose and hold all three of her trophies she accidentally dropped one of them adding an awkward moment to the 2022 award show. Upon the award hitting the ground Olivia was photographed with her jaw open in shock, but of course she gracefully moved on and posed for the cameras. As she would say, it’s brutal out here!

During the event last year, Olivia rocked a stunning black figure-hugging dress that featured a sparkling purple design throughout. She made sure to accessorize her look with two on-trend choker, one black, and one hot pink. Olivia completed the stunning ensemble with long black velvet gloves, heels, and classic Hollywood curls. So chic! Some of the performers this year included “tití me preguntó” singer Bad Bunny, “As It Was” singer Harry Styles, music legend Mary J. Blige, and more.