Kit Harington Reveals He & Rose Leslie Expecting 2nd Baby: ‘I’m Terrified’

Kit Harington, 36, is going to be a father of two! The actor revealed he and his wife, Rose Leslie, 35, are expecting their second child together, in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also talked about how the news is about to bring their two-year-old son “the shock of his life” as he awaits a new “brother or sister.”

“I’m terrified,” he admitted during the interview. “With the first baby you’re like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway.”

Kit also said that with the news of a second child, “the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.” He added that his son hasn’t “conceptually understood it just yet.”

“We’re trying to get him ready for it, we point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and says, ‘My baby,” he explained.

Kit’s happy news comes over two years since he and Rose announced their first pregnancy with their son in Sept. 2020. The lovebirds gave the U.K.’s Make Magazine the first exclusive and Rose posed on the cover with her baby bump on display. She told the outlet she was “thrilled to be expecting” at the time. “I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family,” she said.

Kit and Rose starred alongside each other on Game of Thrones from 2012 until 2014 and started dating. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Olivier Awards in London, England and confirmed their engagement the following year. They wed at a castle in Scotland in 2018, three years before welcoming their first child.

Rose opened up about adjusting to life as a parent, in a 2022 interview and said she and Kit had a great childcare arrangement when she was working on a project. “… We had an understanding that, when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work – it was kind of glorious,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. She also mentioned how hard it was being away from her new son at the time. “I remember finding it very brutal, being wrenched away from him,” she said. “There were parts of me that doubted whether I would be able to see it through for six months. It was so tough.”