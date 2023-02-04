Eiza Gonzalez Seen Out For Dinner With Kendall Jenner’s Ex-BF Ben Simmons In NYC: Photos

Eiza Gonzalez had eyebrows raised when she stepped out with Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. The stunning actress, 33, was spotted on a dinner date with the NBA star, 26, in New York City on Friday, February 4. Rocking a form-fitting black dress and a gray fur coat, Eiza was all smiles as she walked alongside the towering hunk, who kept it casual in an all-black ensemble of a hoodie and matching pants.

The pair were seen leaving a popular sushi restaurant in the Big Apple called Bondst and they made the sidewalk their own personal runway looking so chic and fashionable together. While they gave no details on the nature of their relationship during the outing, it appeared the stars were quite comfortable with each other.

The “Baby Driver” star appeared single and ready to mingle after she broke it off with Jason Momoa in June 2022. Although they kept their relationship out of the public eye, they had reportedly been together since February of that year. A source had told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Eiza was “excited” about where things could potentially go, but the love match ran out of steam before anything permanent blossomed. Ben, meanwhile, ended his engagement to UK TV show host Maya Jama in August. The pair were reported to have been engaged over the 2021-22 holiday season.

The Australian-born athlete’s split with Maya came shortly after he called it off with Kendall. The pair had an on again, off again relationship since July 2018, breaking up for the first time in May 2019 before rekindling their relationship. By the time coronavirus pandemic began, however, the couple had gone their separate ways. The model had confirmed they were once romantic on a February 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying she dated the NBA star “for a bit”.