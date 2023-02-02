Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison

Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.

“I’m driving Nanny Faye to her doctor’s appointment today,” Chase said to the camera while driving the car. “And Nanny Faye refuses to give me an address, so I have to guess where we need to turn, because she won’t tell me,” he added. Chase then turned the camera to show his grandmother, as he asked, “and what just happened Nanny?”

“We made a mistake,” Nanny Faye told Chase. “But it’s okay. We gonna turn around,” she optimistically added. Chase panned the camera back to himself to show a frustrated look on his face. “7 AM people. 7 AM,” he said. After the appointment, Chase shared a selfie of himself and Nanny Faye on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Cancer free!!! No new tumors!!!”, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Chrisley family has been leaning on each other ever since Todd and Julie were both found guilty on all counts of tax fraud back in June. The reality TV couple both turned themselves in to prison on Tuesday, January 17. Todd reported to the Federal Correction Institute Pensacola in Florida, while Julie began her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. Nanny Faye and her granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley, 33, visited Todd in prison just days after his sentence began, in what Lindsie described as a “last minute trip” during her The Southern Tea podcast.

On that same podcast episode, Lindsie opened up about how her family — which includes her siblings Chase, Kyle, Savannah, and Grayson — has “struggled through a lot” with Todd and Julie’s legal issues. “So many things that happened legally. Though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, there is some sense of peace and closure and now we have the opportunity to be able to adjust,” Lindsie also said.

After Todd and Julie’s sentences began, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple’s had “several phone calls” with their kids. “For these calls, a couple of their family members have been together,” the insider revealed. “They are doing the best they can, considering their circumstances,” the source also said about the Chrisleys.