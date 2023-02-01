‘The Blacklist’ Ending After Season 10: James Spader’s Red Will Take His ‘Final Bow’

The Blacklist is ending after the upcoming 10th season that premieres at the end of February, NBC confirmed in a new press release. The long-running drama series starring James Spader will debut its final season on Sunday, February 26 at 10 pm ET/PT. The series’ milestone 200th episode will air Sunday, March 19. NBC also released the season 10 official trailer, which is appropriately titled “Say Goodbye To Red.”

NBC’s description for the upcoming season reads, “In its landmark 10th season, ‘The Blacklist’ returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. “

John Eisendrath, showrunner and executive producer of The Blacklist, released a statement about the show’s final season. “After 10 years, hundreds of ‘Blacklist’ cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” he said. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week.”

Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement, “James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”

The Blacklist premiered September 23, 2013 on NBC, and quickly became one of the network’s highest-rated dramas across its ten-season run. The show has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, for James Spader, one Emmy Award win, in the stunt category, a SAG Award nomination, and two People’s Choice Award nominations.

In addition to James, The Blacklist also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix. Former cast members include Ryan Eggold, Megan Boone, Mozhan Marno, Amir Arison, and Laura Sohn.