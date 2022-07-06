Ryan Eggold: 5 Things To Know About Actor, 37, Spotted With Bella Thorne, 24, In Montauk

Bella Thorne, 24, celebrated July 4th with fellow actor Ryan Eggold, 37. The pair were spotted at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a dinner thrown by Rosario Dawson, according to Page Six. But Bella and Ryan allegedly never sat down for dinner and instead were “roaming around for cocktails.” This possible new romance for Bella comes after she ended her relationship with her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, sometime before early June.

So, who is Ryan Eggold? His rendezvous with Bella has fans thinking that the pair — who are 13 years apart in age — could be dating. HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Ryan below.

Ryan is from California.

Ryan was born on August 10, 1984 in Lakewood, a city within Los Angeles County, California. He attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School, where he participated in the theater programs before graduating in 2002. He went to college at the University of Southern California and was very involved in the theater arts department. He graduated in 2006.

He’s an actor.

Ryan made his acting debut as a guest star in the TV series Related in 2006. He had recurring roles in Entourage, Brothers & Sisters, Veronica Mars, and Dirt. From 2008 to 2011, Ryan starred as a main cast member in The CW’s 90210. He then landed a series regular role in The Blacklist, opposite James Spader. In film, Ryan directed, produced, and wrote the 2017 comedy movie Literally, Right Before Aaron which starred Cobie Smolders and Justin Long. He starred in Spike Lee‘s 2018 Oscar-nominated film BlacKkKlansman

He stars in ‘New Amsterdam.’

Ryan’s best known for playing hospital director Dr. Max Goodwin in the NBC medical drama series New Amsterdam. He stars alongside Freeman Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine. The show wrapped its fourth season in May 2022 and has been renewed for a fifth and final season, set to premiere in September 2022.

He’s in a band.

Ryan sings in the band Eleanor Avenue. He also writes music and plays the guitar and piano. Ryan performed his original song “Here’s Looking at You” on The Today Show several years ago. He also got to show off his guitar skills in the 2013 film Lucky Them, where he plays a struggling musician opposite Toni Collette.

He used to date a ‘Twilight’ actress.

If they’re indeed dating, Bella wouldn’t be Ryan’s first famous girlfriend. He was previously in a relationship with Twilight star Ashley Greene, 35, but they didn’t date for long. In a 2014 interview, Ryan revealed how he struggles with pursuing romantic relationships. “I am an old man,” he said. “I go for the quiet. I wouldn’t say I handle attention well, I’d say I stumble over pick-up lines poorly. I’m not good at any of that.”