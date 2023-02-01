Pamela Anderson Is A Goddess In Slinky White Dress For ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ After Party: Photos

Heavenly in white! Following the Jan. 31 premiere of her documentary film Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix, blonde beauty Pamela Anderson, 55, stepped out in a sexy silk white dress in New York City for the film’s afterparty. Pamela paired the stylish ensemble with a black-and-white striped coat and black strappy high heels on Feb. 1. The Barb Wire star appeared to have opted out of jewelry for the evening other than dainty earrings. Pamela notably styled her famous blonde tresses in loose beach waves that gave her a chic, yet effortless look. The starlet appeared in good spirits as she smiled and waved at the cameras upon her arrival at the celebratory event.

As previously mentioned, Pamela’s night on the town comes just one day after her highly-anticipated documentary hit the streaming platform. The mom-of-two has been busy promoting the film, along with her memoir Love, Pamela, which was also released on Jan. 31. Both projects take a deep dive into her life, which include stories of her previous marriage to musician Tommy Lee, 60, their previous sex tape scandal, and more. The former Playboy model expressed in the doc’s trailer that she embarked on doing the projects to “take control of the narrative for the first time.”

Some of the revelations in her memoir also included the inside details about why she and her ex-husband, Kid Rock (b. Bob Ritchie), 52, divorced in 2007. The Baywatch alum confirmed that the rumors surrounding their split having to do with her cameo on the film Borat were true. Kid allegedly lashed out on his then-wife after finding out that she referenced her and Tommy’s sex tape in the 2006 film. “Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse,” she claimed in the memoir, according to Too Fab. “He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through.”

In the popular new book, the 55-year-old opened up about her feelings on the sex tape scandal nearly 30 years later. “We never made a ‘sex tape’,” Pamela wrote. “We just filmed each other, always, and lived a sexy passionate life. Sweet newlyweds, just two crazy, naked people in love.” The Canada native later revealed that she still has never watched the infamous tape. “A VHS came to us wrapped in brown paper,” Pam continued. “Too late. I didn’t watch it. I have not watched it to this day.” Tommy and his ex were famously married from 1995 until their 1998 divorce.

Amid the release of both projects, Pamela has been active on social media posting about her new works. “Most people’s lives go unrecorded, or worse, unlived. It’s quite therapeutic going through The archives. I’ve survived It’s almost like I lived my life to write about it,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself via Instagram on Dec. 28, 2022. Pamela rose to fame in the early 1990s and was catapulted into the spotlight upon her leaked sex tape in 1995. She welcomed her sons Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, during her marriage to Tommy.