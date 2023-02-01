Kingsley Ben-Adir Transforms Into Bob Marley In New Photo From The Set Of Biopic

The Bob Marley biopic is moving along! Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is playing the late reggae legend in the upcoming Paramount Pictures movie, was seen filming scenes for the project in London on Sunday, January 29. Kingsley, 36, transformed into Bob with the Jamaican singer’s signature dreadlocks. The Peaky Blinders star was dressed in a grey jacket, a dark green sweater, a bright green beanie, and a pair of matching blue jeans to further resemble Bob.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the Bob Marley biopic, which does not have a release date yet. Reinaldo directed the film King Richard which won Will Smith an Academy Award in 2022. Kingsley was officially cast in the Bob Marley biopic in February 2022. The British actor previously played Malcolm X in the 2020 Oscar nominated film One Night In Miami, directed by Regina King.

Bob’s widow Rita Marley, his son Ziggy Marley, and his daughter Cedella Marley are all producers on the biopic, according to Deadline. The publication reported last year, via sources, that Reinaldo and Paramount executives “saw endless tests and met with dozens of actors vying for the role” of Bob, before Kingsley got the job.

Of course, Bob is known for being a pioneer of the reggae genre. He helped form the band The Wailers who were responsible for huge hits like “One Love” and “No Woman, No Cry”. In addition to his musical impact, Bob was known for his spirituality and belief in Rastafarianism. In 1977, the iconic artist was diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma. He passed away on May 11, 1981 at only 36-years-old.

Fans are so excited to see Bob’s story play out on the big screen. Kingsley has become an accomplished actor and his performance is definitely going to be epic. Aside from the biopic, one of Kingsley’s next projects is the Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion, where he’s starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.