Skip Marley: 5 Things To Know About Bob Marley’s Grandson & Katy Perry’s Grammy Duet

Who is that extremely talented young man performing with Katy Perry at the Grammys, you ask? It’s Skip Marley, the grandson of legendary Bob Marley! Here’s everything you need to know about the Jamaican singer.

1.) Skip Is Bob Marley’s Maternal Grandson

Yes, it’s true — there are some legendary musical genes floating through Skip Marley‘s body. He’s the son of Cedella Marley, one of Bob Marley‘s reported 11 children, and was born in 1996. Skip’s father is David Minto, but very little is known about him.

2.) He Was Born In Jamaica But Raised In America

Skip was reportedly born in Kingston, Jamaica, but allegedly grew up in Miami, Florida. Not surprisingly, Kingston is also where his grandfather, Bob, is from.

3.) Skip Has Done Some Modeling In The Past

In March 2016, Skip was a featured model in an ad for Gap’s 1969 Denim. Since then he has focused on his music career, which launched the very same year.

4.) His First Single Was Just Released In February 2017

Skip’s music career took a turn upwards when he signed to Island Records at the very beginning of 2017. His first single, “Lions”, on February 2, on 10 days later he was scheduled to perform alongside Katy Perry, 32, at the 2017 Grammys.

5.) Skip Taught Himself To Play Multiple Instruments

While growing up in South Florida, Skip kept himself and his musical genes busy by learning how to play a handful of different instruments. Skip can reportedly play the piano, drums, guitar and bass.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see Skip perform with Katy at the Grammys? Are YOU a fan of that