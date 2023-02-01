J.Lo Selling Bel-Air Mansion For $42 Million After Buying New Home With Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, is putting her mansion in Bel-Air, CA up for sale. The singer, who married Ben Affleck last year, is selling the impressive property for a whopping $42 million, according to TMZ. She was reportedly originally planning on keeping it and renovating it but seemed to change her mind and is now looking elsewhere to live with her husband and their blended family.

The mansion is located near Hotel Bel-Air and is officially on the market for $42,500,000. Jennifer bought the home from actress Sela Ward in 2016 and paid $28 million, TMZ further reported, so she’ll definitely be making a profit if someone buys the property for her asking price. The estate is almost 8 acres, which is large for the area it’s located in and the main house is more than 12,000 square feet, with 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The mansion also has central air, an infinity pool, a 30-seat screening room, gym, guest house, 100-seat amphitheater, and more. It’s listed under agent Brett Lawyer for Carolwood Estates. Jennifer and Ben are apparently staying in a rental right now until they find somewhere else they can live.

Jennifer’s decision to sell the mansion comes just a few days after she and Ben were spotted taking their kids for a cruise in a vintage Ford Bronco. The lovebirds were all smiles as Ben drove and some of their brood was in the backseat, admiring what they were driving by. Although the kids’ faces couldn’t be seen clearly, in the snapshots taken, it appeared that Ben’s son, Sam, 10, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, was part of the group.

In addition to their fun car ride, Jennifer recently made headlines for revealing her and Ben’s kids are all moved in together, during an interview on TODAY. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she confirmed. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”