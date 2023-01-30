Miley Cyrus Rocks LBD With Deep-Plunging Neckline As She Celebrates Her No. 1 Song

Miley Cyrus doesn’t celebrate without looking amazing. And the sultry “Flowers” songstress, 30, certainly outdid herself with her newest look celebrating the success of her latest number one hit! In a Monday, January 30 Instagram post, the former Disney Channel star rocked a deep plunging micro mini dress in black with long bell sleeves as she danced with joy. She wore her platinum blonde hair in a messy bun for the two joyous pics. “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week!” she captioned the post. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”

Miley then gave an impressive rundown of the countries in which her catchy breakup anthem is number one, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, UK, and of course, number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Many of the singer’s 195 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to welcome her back and congratulate her for the success. DJ Diplo was among the first, quipping, “#1 in my heart.” “THE QUEEN IS BACK WHERE SHE BELONGS,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Well deserved, beauty.”

Others went deeper with their comments, letting Miley know just why the song hits home for so many. “I love this song so much this song because it’s the perfect description of a self-independent woman,” commented a fan. “Most of the time we, as women, doubt ourselves thinking that we’re nothing without a companion, but that’s not true. Only by staying alone even if it’s just for a while, we get to truly know and prove ourselves that we are worth it.”

Rumor has it that Miley wrote the song as a line-for-line reaction to Bruno Mars song “When I Was Your Man,” reportedly dedicated to her by ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Not so subtly, she released “Flowers” on his birthday. The former power couple divorced in 2019 after a brief marriage.