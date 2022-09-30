Mila Kunis Stuns In Plunging LBD & Thigh High Boots At ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Premiere: Photos

Mila Kunis looked beyond stunning while attending the premiere of her movie, Luckiest Girl Alive, in New York City on Sept. 29. The actress wore a plunging black mini dress, which featured velvet material across the top half. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high stiletto boots. Her hair was styled in curls and parted down the middle, with an understated makeup look to keep her glowing skin fresh and on full display.

Mila was solo for the New York event, with her husband Ashton Kutcher not in attendance. However, she did pose for photos with various of her co-stars, including Chiara Auerlia, who plays the younger version of her character in the film. Luckiest Girl alive is the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s 2015 book of the same name, and will be released on Netflix on Oct. 7.

In the movie, Mila plays Ani Fanelli, a woman living in New York City who seems to have it all but is haunted by a tragedy from her past. That past threatens to ruin everything that Ani has made for herself when she’s asked to take part in a documentary at her former high school. The movie also stars Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy, and Jennifer Beals, amongst others.

In addition to Luckiest Girl alive, Mila will also have a role on That 90s Show, which is a reboot based off the show she used to star in, That 70s Show. Mila and Ashton actually met on the set of the comedy series in the 90s, although they didn’t get together romantically until years later. The two started dating in 2012 after splitting from their former partners, and were engaged by August 2014. Ashton and Mila tied the knot in July 2015 and now have a daughter, Wyatt, 7, and son, Dimitri, 5.

While Ashton and Mila are very much in the public eye with their relationship, they have done their best to keep the children out of the spotlight. Mila actually doesn’t even have an Instagram page, and Ashton does not post the children on his own social media. However, the family is often seen together on low-key outings caught by paparazzi.