Henry Cavill Holds Hands With GF Natalie Viscuso On Date After Saying He’s ‘Not Returning As Superman’

After announcing he wouldn’t be reprising his role of Superman, Henry Cavill licked his wounds with a little help from his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in Beverly Hills on Friday, January 26. The pair were spotted out on a rare date night at celeb hotspot Mr. Chow, holding hands and looking like a couple of teenagers in love. Henry, 39, rocked a tight black shirt and matching pants, while Natalie, 32, followed his lead with a gorgeous dark ensemble.

While the British heartthrob didn’t appear fazed by the sad casting news during the date, losing out on the iconic character of Clark Kent, whom Henry played in three movies, must certainly be on his mind. He had even announced that he would be wearing the red cape again in October with a celebratory Instagram video, only to take it back less than two months later.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” the Enola Holmes star wrote to his 23 million followers on Dec. 14. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.” He added, “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Many fans were caught off guard by the news, as Henry had recently donned the tights and boots for a cameo in Black Adam. It has yet to be announced who will be taking over the Man of Steel role.

Meanwhile, Henry and Natalie appear to be going from strength to strength. The couple went public on April 10, 2021, when Henry shared a sweet photo of them together on Instagram. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he raved. Natalie, in turn, shared a tribute to Henry on his 38th birthday on May 5th, 2021. “Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy,” she wrote.