Henry Cavill Breaks His Silence About Returning As Superman: ‘I Am Back’

A new chapter for Superman is just beginning. In the wake of Black Adam’s release and Superman’s epic cameo appearance in the post-credits scene, Henry Cavill is finally speaking out about returning to the iconic role. He waited until after Black Adam’s opening weekend to announce that he’s officially reprising the role of Superman.

“I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” Henry said in an Instagram video posted on October 24. “The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come.”

He noted that there is “a lot to be thankful for,” but he wanted to thank the fans “most of all. Thank you for your support, and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded. ”

The Enola Holmes star captioned the post, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

The 39-year-old actor made his first appearance as Superman in the 2013 film Man of Steel. He has since made appearances as the superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In the Black Adam post-credits scene, Amanda Waller tells Black Adam that he can stay in his home country of Kahndaq as long as he doesn’t leave. A smug Black Adam says, “There’s nobody on this planet who can stop me.” Amanda points out that she has someone who’s not from this world who can help her. Superman makes his presence known and tells Black Adam, “We should talk.”

Henry has always been open about returning to the role of Superman. “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity… As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet,'” he told THR in 2021.