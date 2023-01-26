Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Meaning Behind Her & Nick Jonas’ Matching Tattoos & How His Proposal Inspired It

In the history of celebrity couple tattoos, there have been some doozies. So, when Priyanka Chopra opened up to British Vogue about how she and Nick Jonas have matching ink, fans couldn’t be faulted for fearing the worst. Thankfully, what Priyanka, 40, said about the designs she and Nick, 30, have was rather romantic. “I have a check and a box behind my ears,” she said, explaining that this was a callback to the night Nick proposed.

The Jonas Brothers member said that Priyanka “checked all his boxes” before asking, “would I check another one?” Clearly, Priyanka was willing to check all the boxes, and Nick commemorated her agreeing to be his wife by getting some new ink. Nick sports a checkmark and a box on the back of his arms. They’re two of the minimalistic tattoos that cover his body, but the two represent a night that his life changed for the better.

Priyanka also spoke about how Nick has changed Priyanka’s life, including how they started a family with their daughter, Malta Marie. “My husband’s super thoughtful, when he’s around… everything feels like it’ll be okay,” Priyanka says. “He’s taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado – still am – a mile a minute, bee in a bonnet kind of person, and he’s not.” Their daughter, whom Nick and Priyanka welcomed, via surrogate, in January 2022, is “the best gift we’ve ever received,” according to her mother.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated Malt’s first birthday. Their young daughter needed to spend 100 days in the NICU, which meant that this first milestone was a big one. “We had to celebrate,” Nick said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style.” Nick also said that this year, he’s focused on being a family man instead of being an international pop star. “There’s a lot on the personal front being a new father, so that’s taking up most of my time,” he said.

Nick got a start on his year of Daddy life by taking his wife and daughter to the beach. The trio hit up the surf and the sand on Jan. 22, but because it was still winter, they opted to look out from their beachside residence at the scenery.