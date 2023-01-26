Nikki Bella Admits She’s ‘Content Being One & Done’ With Just 2-Year-Old Son Matteo (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have the perfect little family with their adorable 2-year-old son Matteo. The couple will be tying the knot in the Nikki Bella Says I Do 4-part special on E!, which premiers on January 26. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nikki and Artem about more kids in the future. Is Matteo getting a sibling?

“I’m very content with being one and done,” Nikki told HollywoodLife. “You know, it’s really hard for women as far as our careers and being moms. I think it’s so manageable with one. With two, I think I would just quit everything to be with my kids. I see my sister and how much it changes things when you’re with baby number two.”

Nikki noted that she and twin sister Brie Bella, who has two children, have to say “no more to a lot of things” after having kids. “We just find ourselves wanting to be at home. We are truly hands-on moms and caretakers, and we love doing all of it. We love school drop-off and pick-up and all the things in between,” Nikki said. “So for me, I just feel it would be very hard for me to juggle my career with a second child. But also, I would love Matteo to have a sibling. I know Artem really wants a baby girl. If God and I could have a conversation and he can guarantee me that, maybe I’d be open to it, but it’s a gamble.”

Artem points out that his brother has two boys, and his mom had two boys. In the Chigvintsev family, it’s all boys.

The 39-year-old WWE icon added, “I say never say never. I feel like where technology is and all of that, it’s very easy to have babies in your 40s. It’s one day at a time, but I’m very content with where we’re at in life now.”

As for Artem, he’s not giving up hope for another kid down the road. Artem quipped, “Two is better than one.” Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres January 26 at 9 p.m. on E!