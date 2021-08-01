See Pics & Video

Nikki Bella Posts Sweet Tribute For Her ‘Wild’ Son Matteo’s 1st Birthday: ‘You Have My Heart’ — Photos

Shutterstock
Nikki Bella, left, and Artem Chigvintsev arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen holding hands as they pick up some lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Monday. The two former DWTS partners were casually dressed for their outing. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share adorable pics and video clips of her son Matteo’s first birthday celebration along with a loving message full of gratitude for her ‘baby boy.’

Nikki Bella, 37, is celebrating her son Matteo‘s first birthday with a cake and loved ones! The Total Bellas star shared several new pics and videos from the adorable tot‘s party to her Instagram on July 31 and they proved they had quite the lovely time. In addition to Nikki and Matteo’s dad, Artem Chigvintsev, 39, the birthday boy’s aunt and uncle, Brie Bella, 37, and Daniel Bryan, 40, his cousins, Birdie, 4, and Buddy, who turns one a day after him, and other loved ones showed up for the bash.

In some of the cute pics, little Matteo, who wore a sleeveless jungle-themed pants onesie, can be seen sitting in a high chair with a birthday cake in front of him. He’s wearing a white bib with a red heart on it and his proud parents are giving him kisses on his cheeks. The trio also happily posed outside in front of green trees.

Matteo’s cousin, Buddy could also be seen sitting in his own high chair right next to him in other pics. In a video clip, Brie and Nikki are presenting the birthday boys with a lit cake and a smaller unlit cake as they sing “Happy Birthday” with their other guests.

Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella poses at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Nikki Bella's Hottest Ab Bearing Looks -- Crop Tops & More

Former WWE Wrestler Nikki Bella takes charge and grabs a kiss from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev while grabbing some magazines at a newsstand in Studio City, Ca Pictured: Nikki Bella,Artem Chigvintsev Ref: SPL5119494 300919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nikki Bella Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019 Wearing Luciana Balderrama
Nikki Bella Nikki Bella out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019

Along with the post, Nikki included a loving birthday message that expressed excitement and gratitude for her son. “Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo ❤️ This past year has been the most incredible year of my life,” the message read. “It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you!” she continued. “You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol love you @theartemc 🐻🥳🦊🎈”

Like Nikki, Artem also shared a birthday post for Matteo with some of the same pics. “Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much,” he wrote in the caption.