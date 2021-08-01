Nikki Bella Posts Sweet Tribute For Her ‘Wild’ Son Matteo’s 1st Birthday: ‘You Have My Heart’ — Photos

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share adorable pics and video clips of her son Matteo’s first birthday celebration along with a loving message full of gratitude for her ‘baby boy.’

Nikki Bella, 37, is celebrating her son Matteo‘s first birthday with a cake and loved ones! The Total Bellas star shared several new pics and videos from the adorable tot‘s party to her Instagram on July 31 and they proved they had quite the lovely time. In addition to Nikki and Matteo’s dad, Artem Chigvintsev, 39, the birthday boy’s aunt and uncle, Brie Bella, 37, and Daniel Bryan, 40, his cousins, Birdie, 4, and Buddy, who turns one a day after him, and other loved ones showed up for the bash.

In some of the cute pics, little Matteo, who wore a sleeveless jungle-themed pants onesie, can be seen sitting in a high chair with a birthday cake in front of him. He’s wearing a white bib with a red heart on it and his proud parents are giving him kisses on his cheeks. The trio also happily posed outside in front of green trees.

Matteo’s cousin, Buddy could also be seen sitting in his own high chair right next to him in other pics. In a video clip, Brie and Nikki are presenting the birthday boys with a lit cake and a smaller unlit cake as they sing “Happy Birthday” with their other guests.

Along with the post, Nikki included a loving birthday message that expressed excitement and gratitude for her son. “Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo ❤️ This past year has been the most incredible year of my life,” the message read. “It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you!” she continued. “You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol love you @theartemc 🐻🥳🦊🎈”

Like Nikki, Artem also shared a birthday post for Matteo with some of the same pics. “Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much,” he wrote in the caption.